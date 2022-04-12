CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local organization that provides resources for families in need has received funding for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Valley Opportunity Council will receive $125,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and surplus spending bill secured by Senator Gomez and the Chicopee Delegation. The funds will be used for affordable housing investments and redevelopment purposes in the downtown area of the city of Chicopee.

“I happy to present today’s funding announcement to VOC, an organization that focuses on community outreach and supporting our Chicopee residents,” said State Senator Adam Gomez. “This funding, which will directly contribute to affordable housing investments and redevelopment in downtown Chicopee, will make a big difference in a lot of people’s lives. A network of support like what VOC offers is what empowers the community. I look forward to seeing how this funding will revitalize the City’s downtown area.”

“VOC is excited to use this one time resource to make targeted investments to improve downtown Chicopee. Chicopee Police, Fire and Health Departments all agree that this was a problem property in the past, and this investment will help us make this property a good neighbor to the downtown,” said Steve Huntley, Executive Director at Valley Opportunity Council.

The Valley Opportunity Council is located in Holyoke, Chicopee, and Westfield and provides resources for low and moderate-income families learn about programs available such as fuel and energy assistance, tax preparation, housing programs, education, child care and applying for healthcare or food services. Appointments can be made by calling 413-594-3220.