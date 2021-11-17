ValleyBike Share to remain available through winter months

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– ValleyBike Share, the regional e-assist bike sharing system, has announced that it will remain open throughout the 2021-22 Winter months.

Information on temporary shutdowns due to poor weather conditions such as snowstorms, ice storms, extreme cold weather spells, will be announced on social media and the ValleyBike website. You can also go to the website or the Official ValleyBike Share Mobile Application for real-time station status and bike availability.

There will be fewer bikes available during the winter. No bikes will be available at Jackson St. and State St./Mass Rail Trail stations in Northampton.

Memberships and passes can be purchased through the website and app. Payment kiosks screens will not be in service and users will be able to unlock bikes with the app or with their pre-purchased fob.