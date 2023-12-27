FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Four children under the age of five were hospitalized Tuesday after a van crashed into a YMCA in Foxborough.

According to police, the children were at a daycare inside the YMCA around 4:30 p.m. when the van smashed through the side of the building. All four children are expected to be okay.

The two people inside the van were not hurt. Police said the crash did not appear to be intentional and that the driver was cooperating with investigators.

This incident is being investigated by the Foxborough Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.