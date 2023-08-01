CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy traffic is in the area of Grattan Street and Memorial Drive in Chicopee after a vehicle crashed following a police pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne, the vehicle crashed in the area of Grattan Street and Memorial Drive and the occupants ran away on foot. The police pursuit was out of Holyoke.

22News is covering this story and will update as soon as additional information is released.