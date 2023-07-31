STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Fire Department was sent to Stallion Hill Road for a reported vehicle rollover on Saturday.

According to the Sturridge Fire Department, at approximately 5:10 p.m., crews found one person trapped in the car with injuries when they arrived. Crews used hand tools, windshield saws, and Res-Q-Jack stabilizers to free the person from the car.

Sturbridge Fire Department

The person that was stuck in the car refused medical treatment and refused to be taken to the hospital.