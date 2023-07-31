STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Fire Department was sent to Stallion Hill Road for a reported vehicle rollover on Saturday.
According to the Sturridge Fire Department, at approximately 5:10 p.m., crews found one person trapped in the car with injuries when they arrived. Crews used hand tools, windshield saws, and Res-Q-Jack stabilizers to free the person from the car.
The person that was stuck in the car refused medical treatment and refused to be taken to the hospital.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 and provides local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.