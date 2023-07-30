NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 1,500 backpacks are being given out to those in need at five Verizon Wireless locations.

In a news release sent to 22News from Nathaniel Bastarache, Owner of Valley Wireless, LLC., on Sunday, July 30th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., backpacks filled with school supplies such as folders, notebooks, pencils, a supply box, and glue stick, will be given away to those in need.

Bastarache told 22News that the 11th annual ‘School Rock’ backpack giveaway is being held to give back to the community as a small business owner. He hopes to inspire additional businesses to host similar events.

No purchase is necessary and backpacks are free for students of all ages while supplies last.

The following locations are participating:

162 North King Street in Northampton

180 Main Street in Northampton

422 Main Street in Easthampton

149B N Main Street in Belchertown

43 Main Street in North Adams