NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A Vermont father was charged in the death of his son after a crash in Clarksburg early Saturday morning.

Darrel A. Galorenzo, age 35 of Readsboro, Vermont was arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court Monday. He pleaded not guilty to Manslaughter, Reckless Endangerment of a Child, Negligent Operating of a Motor Vehicle, and Operating Under the Influence. The judge set bail at $250,000.

At 1:58 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, Troopers from State Police-Cheshire were sent to a motor vehicle crash on Middle Road in Clarksburg. First responders were at the accident within minutes and learned that a child had been in the vehicle and was unaccounted for. The driver and the toddler’s father, Galorenzo, were in the area of the brook as well.

Troopers and firefighters began searching Hudson Brook for the toddler, and located him in the water just before 2:20 a.m., in an area of the brook close to 150 Middle Road. Within moments, a Trooper and fire personnel retrieved the toddler from the brook and EMTs began immediate emergency first-aid or drowning injuries.

The toddler was sent to Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams where they determined he died from the accident. Galorenzo was determined to have been operating under the influence and was taken into custody by State Police.