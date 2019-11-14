1  of  2
Vermont police rescued injured hiker from Agawam on Appalachian Trail

Local News
Hikers walk part of the Appalachian Trail atop Mount Greylock, Lanesboro, Massachusetts, AP photo

GLASTENBURY, Vt. (AP) — State police say an injured hiker on the Appalachian Trail in southern Vermont was brought to safety by rescue crews.

Police say they received a call at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday from an injured and ill-equipped hiker near the Goddard Shelter in Glastenbury.

Rescue crews located 36-year-old Eric Wrisley, of Agawam, Massachusetts, just before 10 p.m. Wrisley was reported to be cold and weak.

Police say Wrisley had suffered a minor injury that prevented him from hiking to safety.

After Wrisley was transported from the trail, he was treated by rescue personnel and released.

