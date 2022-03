CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is officially the first day of spring marking the vernal equinox.

Many just know it as the first day of spring, but it is also called the Spring Equinox or Vernal Equinox. This occurs when the earth tilts on its axis begins to be tilted more to the sun allowing for the stronger rays of the sun to move north of the equator.

The Spring Equinox eventually gives us longer days and warmer temperatures.

Spring officially starts Sunday at 11:33 a.m.