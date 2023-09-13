LEEDS, Mass. (WWLP) – The VA Central Western Massachusetts Recreation Auditorium will host an exhibit of artwork by local veterans on September 22.

According to Sarah Robinson, Public Affairs Officer for VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System, as part of their therapy programs, VA medical facilities incorporate creative arts to assist inpatients and outpatients with their rehabilitation. Through this annual competition, the nation’s veterans are recognized for their creative achievements and for the progress and recovery they have made as a result of that therapy.

Finalists will go on to compete at the national level against entries submitted by Veterans from other VA facilities across the country. The competition is an annual event that offers Veterans receiving treatment at VA facilities the opportunity to participate in creative self-expression in art, creative writing, dance, drama, and music as part of their therapy, and to obtain recognition for these artistic accomplishments.

Over 70 pieces of art from 14 different categories will be on display on September 22, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Winners of the national competition will be invited to participate in the 43rd National Veterans Creative Arts Festival in Denver, Colorado, in the spring of 2024.

