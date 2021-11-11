Veterans Day ceremonies being held in western Massachusetts

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a list of Veterans Day events happening Thursday in western Massachusetts.

The following information is open to the public on Thursday:

Springfield

The City of Springfield’s parade will begin at 11 a.m. from the STCC marching down to Court Square. The parade will be downsized due to the coronavirus pandemic.

American International College is hosting a ceremony in the Schwartz Campus Center auditorium on at 11 a.m. The ceremony includes the presentation of colors by the United States Marine Corps, the display and historical significance of the POW/MIA Missing Man table by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, and keynote speaker Brigadier General John J. Driscoll.

Springfield College invites the community to attend a ceremony paying tribute to all veterans at 12:15 p.m. located at 727 Middlesex Street. A ribbon cutting will also be held for the Springfield College Veterans and Military Services Center on the campus. Its the newest addition that offers space and support services for military members.

West Springfield

The City of West Springfield is holding a parade kicking off at 10 a.m. from St. Thomas School parking lot heading down Kings highway, taking a right on to elm street, and taking a right on to central street where a post parade ceremony will take place around 11 a.m. The ceremony will not be held on the Town common due construction.

The Irish Cultural Center of Western New England located at 429 Morgan Road in West Springfield opens an exhibit called ‘Those Who Served’ from 3 to 5 p.m. It will features photographs and biographies of Irish born US veterans who served in our wars and conflicts over more than a century. The event was held off in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but plans to remain at the center through November 21.

Chicopee

Department of Veterans’ Services in Chicopee is hosting a memorial service at 10 a.m. at ST. Stanislaus Church on Front Street, a wreath laying ceremony at Veterans Memorial Plaza at Sergeant Kevin A. Dupont Memorial Middle School followed by a veterans luncheon at Knights of Columbus.

East Longmeadow

American Legion post 293 is hosting a ceremony at the East Longmeadow City Hall at 11 a.m. A parade will march from the American Legion Post 29 to City Hall followed by wreaths placed at the Veterans Monument and the Memorial Marker, where Military Honors will be conducted.

Northampton

Northampton Lodge of Elks No. 997 is preparing 85 home-cooked meals for residents at the VA Central Western Massachusetts Health Care Center in Leeds. Funding was provided by the Elks National Veterans Service Commission, through Jim Butcher, the Elks VAVS Representative to the Leeds VA.

Greenfield

Building Bridges Veterans Initiative is holding a luncheon for vets from Noon to 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on 3 Church Street in Greenfield.

Veterans Wall of Honor unveiling at 2 p.m. The Arbors on 15 Meridian Street in Greenfield.

Whately

A redesigned veterans memorial is being dedicated at 1 p.m. adjacent to the Old Whately Town Hall located at 190 Chestnut Plain Road in Whately.

Chester

Veterans Day Luncheon at 12 p.m. located at Chester Common Table Restaurant on 30 Main Street in Chester.

Pittsfield

The City of Pittsfield is holding its annual parade and ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. located at Veterans Memorial Park on South Street. Guest speaker and Veteran of the Year is U.S. Air Force Veteran Robert “Bobby” Dassat. The master of ceremonies will be Fran Tremblay, former Marine and current Commander of Vietnam Veterans Association, Chapter 65.

McDonald’s is offering free breakfast for veterans with proof of service that includes a choice of a free Egg McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit along with Hash Browns and a medium soft drink, sweet tea or premium roast coffee with proof of service.