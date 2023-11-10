CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday, Americans will express gratitude to those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces by honoring their services and sacrifices.

Various restaurant chains across the nation are extending their appreciation by providing free or discounted meals to veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Discover some of the chains extending these gestures in the upcoming days:

Applebee’s : On Saturday, November 11, veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a complimentary dine-in meal from a special menu at Applebee’s. Additionally, they will receive a $5 “Bounce Back” card for a future meal in the following weeks.

: On Saturday, November 11, veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a complimentary dine-in meal from a special menu at Applebee’s. Additionally, they will receive a $5 “Bounce Back” card for a future meal in the following weeks. Buffalo Wild Wings : Veterans and active-duty military dining in at Buffalo Wild Wings on November 11 can enjoy a free order of 10 boneless wings (and fries).

: Veterans and active-duty military dining in at Buffalo Wild Wings on November 11 can enjoy a free order of 10 boneless wings (and fries). California Pizza Kitchen: Participating CPK locations are offering veterans or active-duty military a complimentary meal from a special menu, along with a non-alcoholic beverage, when dining in.

Participating CPK locations are offering veterans or active-duty military a complimentary meal from a special menu, along with a non-alcoholic beverage, when dining in. Chili’s : On Saturday, veterans and active-duty members dining in at Chili’s can choose one of four select entrees for free. Details available on their website.

: On Saturday, veterans and active-duty members dining in at Chili’s can choose one of four select entrees for free. Details available on their website. Dunkin’ : Participating Dunkin’ locations are offering veterans and active military a complimentary donut of their choice on November 11. No ID or proof of service is required.

: Participating Dunkin’ locations are offering veterans and active military a complimentary donut of their choice on November 11. No ID or proof of service is required. Hooters : Veterans or active service members dining in at Hooters on November 11, and purchasing any beverage, can select one of five free entrees from a special menu. Proof of military service is required.

: Veterans or active service members dining in at Hooters on November 11, and purchasing any beverage, can select one of five free entrees from a special menu. Proof of military service is required. IHOP : Veterans and active-duty military members can relish a free stack of Red, White, and Blueberry Pancakes when dining in at IHOP between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on November 11. Proof of military service is required.

: Veterans and active-duty military members can relish a free stack of Red, White, and Blueberry Pancakes when dining in at IHOP between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on November 11. Proof of military service is required. Krispy Kreme : On November 11, veterans and active military members can visit Krispy Kreme for a complimentary donut and a free small coffee without any other purchase necessary. Proof of military service is not required.

: On November 11, veterans and active military members can visit Krispy Kreme for a complimentary donut and a free small coffee without any other purchase necessary. Proof of military service is not required. Red Robin : On November 11, veterans can savor a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and endless steak fries at Red Robin by presenting proof of service. This deal is available for dine-in guests only.

: On November 11, veterans can savor a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and endless steak fries at Red Robin by presenting proof of service. This deal is available for dine-in guests only. Starbucks: Starbucks is offering veterans, active duty service members, and military spouses a free tall coffee (hot or iced) on November 11, 2023. No ID or proof of service is required for this gesture of appreciation.