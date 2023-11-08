CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans Day is Saturday, November 11. This Federal holiday is to recognize all who have served in the United States military, both living and deceased.

Below is a list of events being held in the region to commemorate Veterans Day:

Wednesday, November 8:

Holyoke Community College: 8:30am- Campus ceremony in the Kittredge Center conference room.

Thursday, November 9:

Springfield: 11 a.m. – American International College (AIC) ceremony at Campus Center Auditorium on the upper level of the Schwartz Campus Center, 1000 State Street.

Friday, November 10:

Pittsfield: 10 a.m. – Parade with a ceremony to follow at Veterans Memorial. The lineup will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Fenn, Pearl, and Allen Streets then proceed to North Street, and move south to the Veterans Memorial on South Street.

Saturday, November 11:

Agawam: 7 a.m. – Wreath laying ceremony at Vietnam Veterans’ Bridge, Bridge Street. 10:45 a.m. Ceremony at Veteran’s Green at Phelps School.

Chicopee: 10 a.m. – Memorial Service at St. Stanislaus Church, 534 Front Street. 11a.m.- Wreath Laying ceremony, Veterans Memorial Plaza, 650 Front Street.

Greenfield: 10 a.m. – Parade begins at Greenfield Middle School marching to Veterans Mall for a ceremony.

Holyoke: 10 a.m. – Ceremony at War Memorial Building, 310 Appleton Street.

Ludlow: 10 a.m. – Ceremony at Ludlow High School Auditorium, 500 Chapin Street.

Westfield: 10a.m. – Parade steps off at Westfield Bank at 10:30 a.m. and moves along Elm Street, onto Broad Street, and then down West Silver, ending at the Westfield Middle School parking lot at 30 West Silver Street. Ceremony will be held inside the Middle School at 11 a.m.

West Springfield: 6:45 a.m. – Ceremony will be held at the Vietnam Veterans Bridge, Front Street. 10 a.m. – Parade steps off from St. Thomas School down Kings Highway to Elm Street, ending at Town Hall on Central Street where a ceremony will be held at 11 a.m.