WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Veterans Day, a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served in the military.

Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans, those living, and those no longer here with us.

Veterans Day occurs every year on November 11th in honor of the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” in 1918, signaling the end of all wars.

Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and November 11th became a national holiday in 1938. This holiday used to be called Armistice Day.

So on Saturday, people across America will celebrate and honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love for the country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice.

There are Veterans Day celebrations happening all over, in West Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, Agawam, Greenfield, Westfield, and South Hadley.

Around 6:45 a.m., 22News will be at Vietnam Veterans Bridge in West Springfield for a ceremony. Then we will be heading over to the veterans parade that starts at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas School.