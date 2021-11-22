Veterans in western Mass. to receive turkey donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Veteran Service Officers will come together to pick up more than 230 donated turkeys to distribute to veterans across Western Massachusetts.

According to a statement by the Western Massachusetts Veterans Services Officers Association, the donated turkeys will be picked up at the 90 Meat Outlet in Springfield Monday morning. The turkeys were paid for through a partnership of The Valley’s Classic Hits 97.7FM/1250AM, SERVPRO of Hampshire County, Kubala Home Improvement of Ludlow, Ludlow VFW, VFW District 7 and Western Mass VSO Association.

The turkeys will be distributed to veterans in North Adams, Chicopee, Ludlow, Wilbraham, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, West Springfield, Agawam, Northampton, Hatfield, Granby, South Hadley, Easthampton, Belchertown , and Westfield.