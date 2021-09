HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A free lunch and entertainment for local veterans in Holyoke is being held Thursday.

The Veterans Lunch Program of Greater Holyoke returns for its fifth anniversary celebration. Veterans, their spouses and parents are welcome at St. Paul’s in Holyoke to enjoy lunch and music from Irish and Country music artist Dee Reilly.

The event runs from noon to 1:30 p.m., seating is limited.