Veterans thanked for their service during East Longmeadow ceremony

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – In East Longmeadow, members of the American Legion Post 293 were glad to welcome back members of the public to participate in their Veterans Day ceremony.

It featured a short parade, the placing of wreaths by local and state dignitaries, and military honors at East Longmeadow Town Hall. Post Commander Brian Tidlund told 22News it was nice to get back out in front of the town, after last year’s scaled down ceremony.

“We enjoy doing this every year and it’s something we’ve been doing at least for the last 15 years since I joined this post. It was really nice to get back out there in front of the town. Without them supporting us we would just fade away.”

Tidlund explained that Veterans Day is specifically for thanking living veterans for their service, while Memorial Day is for remembering those who have been killed in action.