WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The motorcycle operator that died in a crash on I-91 in West Springfield Tuesday has been identified.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson David Procopio, 24-year-old Edwin Perez of Chicopee died due to his injuries after crashing on the northbound side of I-91 just past Exits 10A and 10B in West Springfield.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash however, State Police say two additional and separate multi-vehicle crashes involving a total of five vehicles took place shortly after 7 a.m. in the same area. Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County.