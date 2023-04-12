ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – The name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Saturday in Athol has been released.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 29-year-old Kyle Bezio of Athol died from his injuries after being hit by a car on Route 202 in the area of 150 Daniel Shays Highway shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The 20-year-old driver from Athol and his passenger stopped and tried to help Bezio before he was taken by ambulance to Athol Hospital, where they determined he died from the accident. The driver has not been charged in connection with the crash.

The crash is being investigated by Athol Police and State Police troopers assigned to the Detective Unit at the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), and the Crime Scene Services Section.