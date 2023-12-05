SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A series of unfathomable tragic events hitting one Springfield family has left two dogs in need of a forever home.

Dogs that were owned by the family of Stephanie Croteau are now up for adoption at the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Shelter in Springfield.

Croteau died in a car accident just months after her mom and daughter were killed in a murder-suicide. In addition to two other children, she left behind the two family dogs that were surrendered to the Thomas J. O’Connor animal shelter.

Executive director Lori Swanson told 22News they intend to keep the two animals together, “That can be a challenge. They’re not huge dogs but it’s always harder to place two dogs. But we as a community need to help these kids because they’ve lost so much. So much of their childhood, so much of their family. But they’re wonderful dogs and we’re going to make sure that these two dogs get placed together in honor of that family for the holidays.”

Lola and Marley are two-year-old, female husky mixes. They’re described as friendly and are used to being around children and other dogs. They’re crate-trained and spayed as well. The animal shelter has already received support which includes the adoption fees covered and about six months’ worth of dog food provided.

Contact the Thomas J O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center for more information on Lola and Marley and other animals in need of a caring home.