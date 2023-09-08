CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The victims in Thursday’s deadly crash on Route 20 in Charlton have been identified.

Charlton Police were called to the crash around 11:00 a.m. and closed all lanes of Route 20 near the Tree House Brewing Company. The motorcyclist and a passenger in the other vehicle were killed in the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling east on Route 20 and a 2015 Subaru Legacy was turning left onto Route 20 when they collided.

The victims in Thursday’s deadly crash have been identified as Joseph Tomlin Jr., 25, of Sturbridge, who was the operator of the motorcycle and Diane Dwyer, 58, of Webster, who was a passenger in the Subaru Legacy.

The incident remains under investigation by police.