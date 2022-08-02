SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – On Monday, a woman caught a bear taking a dip in her backyard pond.

Kim L. Freedman sent 22News video of the bear that appeared in the Deep Brook Harbor North pond, located in Suffield, Connecticut. In the video, you can see the bear submerged in the water and paddling his way through. It appears the bear may be either taking his daily bath or swimming.

“The bear is having a blast! Many people have said to be it looks like it’s practicing its synchronized swimming.” Kim L. Freedman

You can watch the full video in the player above. If you have any photos or videos of bears in your neighborhood, you can email them to reportit@wwlp.com.