WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield resident caught on camera two cub bears playing in a backyard Sunday afternoon.

The resident told 22News the two cubs were seen playing for hours in the backyard. The video shows two cubs play fighting near the tree line. Mama bear was not seen in the area.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

If you can safely take photos of wildlife in your community, email them to Reportit@wwlp.com!