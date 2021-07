WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent a video of bears in a West Springfield backyard Saturday.

The video was sent to 22News from Carol of a couple bears traveling through a yard in West Springfield. The video was taken from a motion camera that shows a mama bear walking with her cub quickly catching up in the background.

Carol told 22News, this family is frequently visiting her yard on a regular basis.

If you have a news tip, photos, or videos email us at reportit@wwlp.com.