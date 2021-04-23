VIDEO: Bobcat on Earth Day

(WWLP) – A 22News viewer emailed two videos of a bobcat caught on camera Thursday.

The videos sent from Dwight shows the bobcat scamper through the front lawn of a residence and across the front walkway, then it veers off to the side into the darkness. A second angle of the video shows the bobcat looking to its side as it walks down the pathway of the home.

Do you remember seeing this photo sent to 22News from Gene? It was sent on January 4th of a bobcat watching him shovel off the bird feed area.

