DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A little snow didn’t stop this driver from taking his convertible out on I-91 Wednesday!

22News received a video from Brian Skorb on Wednesday, showing a green convertible driving on I-91 near Deerfield with the top down. While passing the car, the green convertible notices the camera and shows off the convertible’s pop-up headlights.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire, & Franklin County, from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday.