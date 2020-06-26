VIDEO: Correctional officers graduate in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 50 recruits at the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department are now correctional officers following the department’s graduation Friday.

The class motto for the 56 recruits from all over western Massachusetts states:

“We stand together,

no one behind,

Class 45 one of a kind”

That quote definitely holds true as these officers are entering the workforce during fight against a pandemic and a fight for social justice. All graduates wore masks and family members were able to live stream the ceremony on Facebook and watch from their vehicles.

The academy did shut down at one point during the peak of the pandemic.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi told 22News this class epitomizes the fact that residents of our community can still trust law enforcement.

“Men and women are still coming to us to work in this environment and profession that want to do good. They want to provide a level of trust and that’s one thing I’ve been proud about with the Sheriff’s office.” Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi t

22News Reporter Hector Molina will tell you how these correctional officers feel about going into this field during this time in our society on 22News starting at 5.