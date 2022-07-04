WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A deer was spotted while a West Springfield resident was driving home.
Video shared by Kristine Lessard to 22News shows a deer cautiously crossing Elm street, avoiding cars. The deer in the video appears to be white-tailed. According to Mass.gov, this type of deer can reach a length of 6 ft. and a height of about 3 ft. In the summer, the upper coat of this deer appears to be a reddish-brown with short, thin, straight wiry hairs.
Mass.gov says deer can run up to 40 mph for short bursts, but maintain a speed of 25 mph for longer periods. Their eyes are able to detect motion at any time of day.
MassWildLife estimates that there are more than 95,000 white-tailed deer in Massachusetts.
According to wildlifehelp.org, the following are ways to avoid hitting a deer while driving:
- If you see one deer, watch for more. Deer are herd animals and travel in groups. If one deer darts across the road, there’s a good chance there are more to follow.
- Keep your lights on and your eyes open. Deer are most active in the dawn and dusk when you have the most difficulty seeing. Plus, your headlights might reflect off a deer’s eyes making it easier to spot.
- Stay in the center lane (when you can), allowing you more time to see the deer and the deer more time to see you.
- Apply brakes calmly and maintain your course. When you see a deer, brake accordingly and continue in your lane. Swerving to avoid the deer can create other accidents and the deer might dart into your new path anyway.
- Honk your horn. One long blast of your car’s horn could scare a deer out of your way.
You can view the full video of the deer in the player above.