WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A deer was spotted while a West Springfield resident was driving home.

Video shared by Kristine Lessard to 22News shows a deer cautiously crossing Elm street, avoiding cars. The deer in the video appears to be white-tailed. According to Mass.gov, this type of deer can reach a length of 6 ft. and a height of about 3 ft. In the summer, the upper coat of this deer appears to be a reddish-brown with short, thin, straight wiry hairs.

Mass.gov says deer can run up to 40 mph for short bursts, but maintain a speed of 25 mph for longer periods. Their eyes are able to detect motion at any time of day.

MassWildLife estimates that there are more than 95,000 white-tailed deer in Massachusetts.

According to wildlifehelp.org, the following are ways to avoid hitting a deer while driving:

If you see one deer, watch for more. Deer are herd animals and travel in groups. If one deer darts across the road, there’s a good chance there are more to follow.

Keep your lights on and your eyes open. Deer are most active in the dawn and dusk when you have the most difficulty seeing. Plus, your headlights might reflect off a deer’s eyes making it easier to spot.

Stay in the center lane (when you can), allowing you more time to see the deer and the deer more time to see you.

Apply brakes calmly and maintain your course. When you see a deer, brake accordingly and continue in your lane. Swerving to avoid the deer can create other accidents and the deer might dart into your new path anyway.

Honk your horn. One long blast of your car’s horn could scare a deer out of your way.

You can view the full video of the deer in the player above.