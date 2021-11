SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News caught an eagle on camera flying over the Connecticut River in Springfield Friday morning.

Rain moved in Friday morning and became very heavy around noon time with winds gusting up around 30 to 40 mph. The rain has quickly cleared by the late afternoon/early evening. Tonight, we’ll be mostly clear with lows in the 30s.

