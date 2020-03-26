VIDEO: Four bears in a tree in Lee

(WWLP) – A 22News viewer emailed a video of bears caught on camera in Lee.
Douglas sent the video Thursday of four bears hanging out in a tree in his yard. He also captured photos of them eating from a bird feeder.
