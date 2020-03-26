1  of  3
VIDEO: Four bears in a tree in Lee

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – A 22News viewer emailed a video of bears caught on camera in Lee.

Douglas sent the video Thursday of four bears hanging out in a tree in his yard. He also captured photos of them eating from a bird feeder.

Email your news tips, videos and photos to reportit@wwlp.com

  • From Douglas in Lee
