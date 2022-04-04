LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A video was sent to 22News of two moose caught on a Ring camera in Ludlow Sunday.

In the video, the moose can be seen checking out the bushes in the front entryway of a home. They slowly keep walking by after nibbling a bush or two.

According to Mass.gov, moose eat large amounts of leaves, twigs, and buds which western Massachusetts is plentiful of. If you see a moose, make sure to stay a distance away from the animal. In most cases, it will walk away but during calving season in the spring, they can be unpredictable to protect their calves.

