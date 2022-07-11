CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A neighborhood in Chicopee was visited by an unexpected guest Monday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., a moose was seen near a home on New York Avenue. Our 22News crew saw the moose being tranquilized in the backyard of the home. The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife is taking care of the moose and will relocate it away from the neighborhood.

Chicopee Police Department Officer Travis Odiorne told 22News that the environmental police relocated the moose to Ludlow.