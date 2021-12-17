VIDEO: Police rescue residents during fire on Fort Pleasant Ave in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Footage of body-worn cameras were released to the public of first responders who were called to a fire on Fort Pleasant Street in Springfield early Monday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 4:20 a.m. crews were called to a multi-family home at 242 Fort Pleasant Avenue.

Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and the Springfield Police Department released body-worn camera footage Friday that shows Springfield officers evacuating a burning, smoke-filled building, waking up and helping residents escape.

The following Springfield police officers assisted:

Carlos Ortiz

Luis Rojas

Michael Cruz

Gustavo Olivo

Jomaris Vazquez

Jeremy Rivas

Thomas Normoyle

Thomas Meleady

The body-worn cameras shows the moment officers arrived where they saw smoke in the back of the building and were told people were still inside. Walsh told 22News, officers entered the building, encountering smoke in the hallways and stairwells, and went door to door checking units to ensure residents were awake and assisting them in safely exiting the building as the fire continued to grow.

A dog was rescued during the building check (minute 1:55).

“I am very proud of these officers who demonstrated their professionalism, courage and dedication to duty by diligently entering and checking units to ensure residents were out of the building. These are situations where instincts take over and the officers did not hesitate to enter a burning building, putting their own lives at risk, and were able to lead several residents out of the building.” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

“What an amazing job our brave and dedicated men and women of the Springfield Police Department do, day in and day out. I am very happy to hear that everyone was able to get out of the building. These officers went above and beyond to serve and protect and I have no doubts that their actions that early morning saved lives. Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and I are so very proud of these officers for their quick and lifesaving actions. Good job Blue and God Bless you and your families.” Mayor Domenic Sarno

The building has been deemed uninhabitable leaving at least seven people without a home.