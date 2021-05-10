VIDEO: Swarm of honey bees

Local News

(WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent a video of bees surrounding a swing outside.

The video from Marie was emailed to reportit@wwlp.com on Sunday and shows a massive swarm of honey bees. Typically, honey bees nest in hollow trees or man-made structures for about two to three months.

Bees tend to swarm near their hives or honeycombs, so if a swarm is visible then a nest is nearby. Swarms are usually not aggressive unless provoked, so it is important to keep a good distance from swarms in order to avoid provoking them.

The Massachusetts honey beekeeping association can assist in relocating honey bee swarms.

