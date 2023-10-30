STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent a video of two bears that were fighting over a pumpkin in their Sturbridge backyard.

A 22News viewer posted on their YouTube channel the video they captured of two bears on their back legs fighting over a pumpkin.

According to the viewer, they woke up to one of their outdoor pumpkins in a different spot and thought that it must have been a deer passing through who took a bite. They then looked outside and found the bears fighting! Which bear do you think won the fight?

Pumpkins that are left outside could attract wildlife. According to OutdoorHub, it is not unusual to see bears eating pumpkins, especially if they are relatively fresh. Pumpkins are not hugely desirable to bears, especially since carved ones provide little of the nutritious flesh that is the most desirable part of the fruit. Plenty of other wildlife, such as raccoons, birds, and even butterflies, also enjoy eating pumpkins when they are available.

According to Mass.gov, there are 4,500 black bears, across the Commonwealth, making it not uncommon to see one walking through your yard. Black bears become more active and are searching for food during springtime in western Massachusetts.

According to the National Park Service, if you see a bear you should do the following:

Remain watchful

Do not approach it

Do not allow the bear to approach you

If the bear is at a distance, feeding or walking by, and notices you but continues its natural behavior, no action is needed on your part. Proceed while continuing to observe the bear.

If your presence causes the bear to change its behavior (stops feeding, changes its travel direction, watches you, etc.) you are too close.

Being too close may promote aggressive behavior from the bear such as running toward you, making loud noises, or swatting the ground. The bear is demanding more space. Don’t run, but slowly back away, watching the bear. Increase the distance between you and the bear. The bear will probably do the same.