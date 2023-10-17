LUNENBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer had a surprise guest in their front yard Sunday night.

22News viewer Heather Gleason found a moose wandering her yard on Lake Whalom in Lunenburg on Sunday. “Stunned. Absolutely stunned,” said Heather.

You can see the moose traveling across her yard several times in the video, as well as taking some time to breathe in the night air at one point. The Ring camera has been edited to combine all videos into one.

Moose can now be found around western and central Massachusetts, with the occasional sightings in eastern Massachusetts, according to Mass.gov. Moose lack upper incisors, so they strip off twigs, plants, and bark rather than snipping it neatly. Moose eat a lot of leaves, twigs, buds, and sodium-rich aquatic vegetation in the summer.

Because of their size and strength, adult moose have few natural predators, which is why their general lack of fear of humans and bold behavior. In Massachusetts, most moose die from vehicles, and accidents in the wild such as drowning, disease, starvation, and old age.

If you’re lucky enough to see a moose, stay a respectful distance away and try to avoid startling the moose. Moose are unwary as they move through different populated areas, mainly during the mating season.

If you see a moose in a densely populated area, leave the moose alone and contact the nearest MassWildlife District Office or the Environmental Police to report the sighting and to get advice.

