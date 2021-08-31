View the creation of Springfield’s September 11th Monument

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A unique 9/11 photographic exhibit went on display this week in the lobby of One Financial Plaza in downtown Springfield.

Onlookers are being attracted to the exhibit of 22 photographs tracing the progress of creating Springfield’s 9/11 Monument. From the arrival of the steel beam from New York City ten years ago, to the dedication of the monument at Riverfront Park in 2019.

Springfield photographer Chris McMahon took most of the pictures on display. “It’s a reminder, it’s a permanent reminder of the effort again, the dedication and care in the creation of the monument. I don’t know if there are any monuments like this anywhere in the country.”

Retired Springfield firefighter Dennis Leger had taken the first of the photos, the arrival of the monumental steel beam that arrived in downtown Springfield in 2011 aboard a truck owned by transport company owner, Charley Arnett. He vividly recalls the moment.

“Oh to be sure definitely. I have chills right now. It’s hard to believe it’s been that long.” Charley Arnett

You’re welcome to visit the 9/11 Monument photographic display at One Financial Plaza weekdays and Saturdays through September 17. The 20th anniversary observance takes place at the 9/11 memorial in Springfield’s Riverfront Park at 6 p.m. September 10th.