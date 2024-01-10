BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A vigil will be held on Wednesday, marking one year since Brittany Tee of Brookfield was last heard from.

Brittany Tee was last seen leaving her residence on January 10, 2023, at around 8:30 p.m., according to the Brookfield Police Department. Brittany was last wearing a black winter coat, hoodie, jeans, and work boots. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe she disappeared near Lewis Field after being spotted walking away from her main street home. Brittany’s sister, Bethany Tee, talked to reporters one year ago, “It’s just so out of the norm for her and that’s what scares us, I just don’t know.”

State Police conducted several in-depth searches in the area where she was last seen. Troopers searched more than 250 acres of land, including nearby woods and lakes, but found nothing of interest.

The community will be holding a vigil on Wednesday on the Brookfield Common at 6:00 p.m.

State Police have a dedicated tip line for information on her whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked 508-453-7589.