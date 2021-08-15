Village Closet in Huntington helps local families with back to school shopping

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) — A line formed quickly at a former church, located across the bridge from route 20 in Huntington on Sunday. For more than a year the Village closet at this site has been a welcome lifeline for numerous families residing in the Hilltowns and elsewhere.

“We have people coming from as far away as Boston, Vermont, southern Connecticut. Because they know this is something really unique and special here, because we have no requirements, no income requirements, no residency requirements,” Lisa Loding, Village Closet director said.

Many parents with infants pursued the vast array of clothing, backpacks, car seats for the children. So much had been donated to help the Village Closet continue its good work for people who mostly live in the towns bordering Westfield to the west.

“It’s a very isolated area, people lack transportation and there really aren’t any social centers or ways to purchase things that they need. We also have a higher unemployment rate, and a higher level of poverty,” Loding said.

Alisha Hanlon of Huntington was among the parents who made the most of her visit to this sanctuary filled with necessities.

“They have everything kids need when I need it and they’re right here in town for me,” Hanlon said.

You can tell by the number of parents who came by Sunday–just how much the Village Closet means to them in their daily lives. This vast space containing everything from baby items to maternity clothing to the clothes their children will wear when they go back to school. Village Closet is now in the tenth year of being indispensable to the Hilltown area that it serves.