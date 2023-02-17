FALL RIVER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit featured a playing card on social media with the unresolved case of a Fall River victim.

Twelve years ago, on February 17th, 2011, Vincent Wadlington was found stabbed on the railroad tracks near Danforth Street and the intersection of Durfee Street and Odd Street in Fall River. Wadlington was last seen at 10:00 p.m. the night before near President Avenue and North Main Street.

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

The Massachusetts State Police Department and the Massachusetts Department of Correction and the District Attorney’s Offices collaborated to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope that they will be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.