Vintage car show raises money for Lupus research

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two recent Longmeadow High School graduates turned their passion for vintage car shows into a fundraiser for an important cause.



Sunday morning’s intense rain failed to discourage sponsors of the 3rd annual Cars of Longmeadow show at the high school parking lot. Despite the unwelcoming weather, Richard Norman of Longmeadow was among the visitors who wanted to help the Lupus Research Alliance find a cure for the dreaded inflammation that mostly victimizes women.

“We came out to support this cause. The research into Lupus and also we’re kind of fans of the car show too. A little bit of everything for us today,” Norman said.

“Max and I love cars and we wanted to start something locally,” Wesley Breed, co-organizer of the event said.

During the first two years of their car show when it wasn’t raining, visitors donated $24,000 for Lupus research, far more than was donated Sunday because of the rain. You can help make up the difference by donating to Lupus research.