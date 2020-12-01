Virtual job fair for local manufacturing positions

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHire is holding a virtual job fair starting Tuesday. Employers from all across western Massachusetts are hiring and each one with a variety of positions available.

Some of the companies offering positions are Deerfield Packing, Pelican Products, and Yankee Candle. Some of the positions being offered are manufacturing assemblers, selectors, seasonal assemblers and utility workers just to name a few.

Training opportunities may be available for qualified candidates depending on the position. Pre-registration is required. It starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes until 1:00 p.m. on MassHire’s website.