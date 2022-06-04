SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fans of Dr. Seuss had good a reason to make the Springfield Museums Quadrangle their destination Saturday.

Visitors came for the Seuss-iversary! The start of a year long celebration marking the 5th anniversary of the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum and the 20th anniversary of the Dr. Seuss National Memorial Sculpture Garden.

Both perennial favorites with visitors who grew up with a fondness for the characters created by Springfield native Theodor Geisel.

“We are having our regular summer spectacular program but every Wednesday we are having a wax Wednesday which is Dr. Seuss-theme day,” said Clarissa Leverich, the museum’s Family Engagement Coordinator.

Since the Museums began honoring its Hometown Hero years ago, millions have come to the Quadrangle to re-live their childhood pleasures.