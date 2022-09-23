SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – United Way of the Pioneer Valley will be working with multiple non-profit agencies to compile a list of meaningful and team-building volunteer opportunities throughout Hampden County for this year’s Day of Caring.

The Day of Caring will take place all day Friday. Any individuals or corporate teams looking to volunteer throughout the year can sign up on United Way’s volunteer portal.

Volunteers will be working on projects at the following location: