CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Revitalize Community Development Corporation brought its famous GreenNFit Neighborhood rebuild to Chicopee Thursday morning.

Around a hundred volunteers worked on repairing four homes in one day and this rebuild features two homes that are owned by U.S. Air Force Military veteran families. The volunteers and contractors tackled an array of issues for these homes like replacing rotten porches, repairing roofs and decks, and installing new windows and doors.

“There’s an unlimited task here today, but I know the volunteers will be done by the end of the day, which is our annual GreenNFit rebuild and we’re happy to bring it to the city of Chicopee.” Colleen Loveless President of Revitalize CDC

Since 1992, Revitalize CDC has repaired over 1,100 homes with the help of more than 10,000 volunteers, investing over $42 million into western Massachusetts.