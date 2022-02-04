Volunteers needed for child advocates in Hampden County Juvenile Court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Center for Human Development is looking for volunteers to serve as advocates for children being placed in foster care.

Virtual information sessions are being held for those interested in volunteering for the Court Advocates for Children Program. The training program begins on April 28 to advocate for children who have protective cases in Hampden County Juvenile Court due to abuse or neglect and ensure they can be safe, live in a permanent home, and have the opportunity to thrive.

Virtual information sessions:

Wednesday, March 2, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30, 7:00 p.m.

Communications Specialist at the Center for Human Development Brian Fitzgerald says, the advocates will share important information about children involved in each case with presiding judges, including educational, medical and therapy records, to help them see the full picture. They also meet with other adults involved in the case and make recommendations to protect each child’s mental and physical well-being.

For the children that are appointed an advocate, they are more likely to find a safe, permanent home and succeed in school. They’re also half as likely to re-enter the foster care system. They serve sometimes as the only consistent adult presence in a foster child’s life.

“I have been a foster mother for a long time,” she said. “Without this program, the children wouldn’t have anyone who speaks to the court on their behalf. This is a wonderful service,” said volunteer Cecile Mujawimana.