WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Town of West Springfield is looking for volunteers to help flag Veterans’ graves in preparation for Memorial Day.

The Town of West Springfield puts flags on all Veteran graves for Memorial Day and Veterans Day to show thanks for their selfless duty.

Anyone interested in volunteering can meet at St. Thomas Cemetery on Kings Highway at 9am, Saturday, May 27.

For more information about Memorial Day events contact the town’s Veterans Service Office, Jorge Santiago, at jsantiago@tows.org or call 413-263-3019.