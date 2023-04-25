SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Memorial Day is quickly approaching and the City of Springfield’s Department of Veterans’ Services needs help with flagging veterans graves.

The department will flag all publicly owned and maintained cemeteries within the city. Cemetery flagging will take place from Saturday, May 13th through Sunday, May 28th.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact the City of Springfield’s Veterans Department at (413) 787-6141 or email Deputy Director of Veterans’ Service Joseph DeCaro at jdecaro@springfieldcityhall.com.