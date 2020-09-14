Vote-by-mail applications to roll out this week: What you need to know

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we approach Election Day in November, many Massachusetts voters will be deciding on whether they will vote-by mail or vote in person at the polls.

The pandemic may have changed voting plans for some but one local resident told 22News she still feels comfortable voting in person.

“I will be going to the polls,” Cindy Williamson of Chicopee said. “I went to the polls for the primary. I would just say you go in as you normally did. Practice your social distancing, wear your face mask, have your hand sanitizer and everything should be fine.”

Massachusetts voters can get an application form to request a mail-in ballot which can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Once you fill out the application completely, you need to submit the request to your local election office. It is advised that you do this as soon as possible, giving yourself enough time to receive and submit your ballot before Election Day on Tuesday, November 3.

22News spoke with a voter from Boston who said the voting process means more to her doing it in person.

“I feel like going in person is what it’s all about,” Kayla Humel says. “I know that I am still going to take the precautions, make sure I use hand sanitizer and wear a mask and everything, but it really means a lot to me to be able to go in person.”

In Massachusetts, the deadline to request a ballot by mail must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28.

You can find the vote-by-mail application and other voting resources, here.