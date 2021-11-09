Vote held concerning proposed Food Bank headquarters in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A vote was held Tuesday night by the Chicopee Planning Board concerning the proposed building of a Food Bank headquarters.

After hearing public comment, the Planning Board reviewed the definitive plan for the construction of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts headquarters.

The headquarters would be nearly 61,000 square-feet and would be built on the southeast corner of east Main St. and Carew Street. 22News has heard from some viewers who shared their concerns around the environmental affects on the wetlands in that area.

“We are really angry about this,” resident Ivy Daly expressed. “We don’t want tractor trailers around us. These are protected wetlands and Poor Brook is being affected big time.”

22News also spoke with Lee Pouliot, Director of the Planning and Development for the city of Chicopee who says the land is part of the pre-approved business park.

“It was an extensive review process with the Conservation Commission,” said Pouliot. “It took about a month and a half. It focused on a buffer to the Poor Brook and the bordering vegetative wetlands to the back portion of the parcel. A majority of the work is happening to outside of those areas with some riverfront disturbances which is allowed under the wetlands protection act regulations.”

If voted yes, the applicant will still need to go through another review process to meet the conditions set by the Planning Board before applying for permits through the city’ building department.

22News will continue to cover this story and update you once the result of that vote becomes available.